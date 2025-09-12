Upgrades to Loreauville canal safeguards water for residents, farmers and crawfish

IBERIA PARISH — The Loreauville Canal Control Structure, a decades-old piece of infrastructure in Iberia Parish, has recently undergone a major rehabilitation project to safeguard the region’s freshwater supply.

Originally built to prevent saltwater intrusion, the structure plays a key role in allowing the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District to manage the freshwater that flows into Bayou Teche and through the parish’s waterways.

For the first time since it was constructed, the canal structure has been fully dewatered, inspected and refurbished. Parish officials say the improvements will help ensure a steady flow of freshwater continues to benefit Iberia Parish for years to come.

“That flow of fresh water prevents stagnation, it reduces pollution, and in the lower extremes of the waterways also prevents saltwater intrusion,” said Donald Sagrera, executive director of the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District. “So, it's a benefit for recreation, for tourism, for industry, as well as for agriculture.”

The availability of clean freshwater is critical for a wide range of uses—from residents and farmers to hobby fishermen. It’s also particularly important ahead of Louisiana’s favorite time of year: crawfish season.

“Fresh water is also critical for our crawfish,” crawfish farmer Jared Dugas explained. “If we don't have what we would call 'good water,' the conditions that the crawfish live in are not the best. They don’t grow as fast, they don’t grow as big, and honestly, the taste of them does change in the water conditions that they live in.”

Sagrera, who has spent years leading the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District, said his dedication to projects like this one is rooted in his connection to the land and community.

“It's just me being raised in rural areas of our district, knowing the importance of a fresh water supply through our water bodies,” he said. “It’s very important to me to do that and see that happen every day.”

Officials say the rehabilitation project is a major step toward ensuring freshwater stability for residents, agriculture and industry across Acadiana.

