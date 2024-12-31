UPDATE: Teens arrested for spray painting cars in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The New Iberia Police Department has arrested three teenagers in connection with a spray-painting incident that occurred during the 'Queen City Christmas Parade' a little over two weeks ago.

Four cars were defaced with profanity in the Bouligny Plaza parking lot on Dec. 14 while the parade was taking place.

Police were initially unable to identify the suspects, but surveillance footage obtained from the area later led to the arrests.

Three 14-year-old boys were taken into custody last Friday and face felony charges of criminal property damage.

They were released to their parents pending further legal proceedings.

Sheena Mayes, a single mother whose car was among those damaged, declined to comment when reached. Mayes had previously spoken with KATC about the incident and said she is waiting to hear from prosecutors before making another statement.