UPDATE: NIPD seeking suspect in burglary

UPDATE: NIPD is looking for a man they say burglarized a business earlier this month.

Back on October 4, we postedphotos of the suspect vehicle that was used to burglarize a business on East Main Street; police were asking for help to identify the truck and the suspect.

With the public's help, police identified the suspect as Blake Joseph McGinn, and he's now wanted for burglary.

Anyone having information about McGinn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device or by visiting www.newiberiapolice.com.

Here's the original story:

New Iberia Police are asking for help to identify the owner of a vehicle.

Police were called to a business on East Main Street early Friday, to investigate a burglary.

Someone cut a lock to gain access into an area that was enclosed by a fence. After getting in, the man drove his truck inside and loaded several items into the bed of the truck, then fled.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the suspect vehicle was identified as an older model (possibly mid to late 90s model) white Chevrolet extended cab truck. The vehicle fled the area traveling east on Saint Peter Street from Caroline Street, police say.

Anyone having information about this crime is asked to contact officials by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device or by visiting www.newiberiapolice.com.