UPDATE: Man accused in shooting on probation for 2023 slaying

NEW IBERIA, La. — The man accused of shooting three people in New Iberia Monday night, killing one, is on probation for killing someone else back in 2023.

Iberia Parish court records show that Jasiah Lewis was accused of second-degree murder in a July 2023 shooting at a motel on Admiral Doyle Drive. A Lafayette man was found shot on the balcony of the motel; he died there, police said at the time. Lewis' mother turned him in. To read our story about that, click here.

According to the victim's obituary, his sister is Jennifer Bernard, who is identified as Lewis' mother in court records.

Lewis was arrested by police and booked, and his bond was set at $1 million. In October 2023, he was indicted by an Iberia Parish grand jury on one count second-degree murder. Five days later, his bond was reduced to $100,000. In June 2024, his attorney Jason Robideaux made a motion for a sanity evaluation, which was ordered by the court, records show. In May 2025, after reading the reports by two doctors who examined Lewis, the judge decided he was competent to stand trial. The records show more exchange of medical records and discussions regarding his competency, but in December 2025 a plea hearing was set.

During that hearing, records show, Robideaux said his client had a new diagnosis but was competent to proceed. Lewis' mother also said he was on a new medication. Lewis pleaded "no contest" to an amended charge of manslaughter, records show. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant still is convicted of the crime and sentenced for it. He was allowed to remain in his mother's custody until his sentencing, which was set for January 2026.

On January 9, Judge Lewis Pitman sentenced Lewis to five years at hard labor, suspended, and two years of probation. Pitman ordered Lewis to live with his mother for the entire time of his probation, and gave him credit for any time served. The judge also set a review, which is scheduled for next week.

Now, Lewis is being held in the Iberia Parish jail again, with bond set at $4.15 million. This time he's booked with one count of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

We reached out to New Iberia Police, and they confirmed that they arrested Lewis back in 2023 for the motel shooting. We also reached out to the District Attorney's Office about that case, and we'll update this story if we hear back.

This week's shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of French Street. Court records show Lewis' address as the 700 block of French Street.

One victim was taken to a hospital via private vehicle, and a second was transported via ambulance in critical condition. A third person declined treatment. It was the second victim who died at the hospital, police say.

During the investigation, detectives determined the first victim - the person transported via private vehicle - was a suspect in the shooting. Detectives allege that he and another person got into an argument, and the person who died was sitting in a car with four other people when the shooting happened, including a child.

The investigation is continuing, police say.