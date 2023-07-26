Watch Now
Mom turns in New Iberia homicide suspect, victim identified

Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 26, 2023
A man was turned in to authorities following a homicide Tuesday.

Officers of the Uniformed Patrol Division of the New Iberia Police Department responded to the 900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive, Southern- Comfort Inn, and Suites, in reference to a complaint of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a black male on the balcony with a gunshot wound.
Acadian Ambulance also arrived on scene and attempted life-saving methods but were unsuccessful. The male, identified as 34-year-old Ernest Bernard of Lafayette, died on scene.

The suspect, Jasiah Lewis’ mother, turned Lewis in to authorities at the New Iberia Police Department.

Lewis was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on second degree murder.

