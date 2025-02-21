UPDATE: LSP announces charges in officer's slaying

Louisiana State Police detectives have announced the charges they've booked a Jeanerette man with in connection with the July shooting that left a Lafayette Police Officer dead.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations booked 31-year-old Nyjal Hurst of Jeanerette with second-degree murder, 10 counts attempted first-degree murder, two counts second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for Hurst on those charges; he's been in the Iberia Parish Jail since July. He was wanted on multiple warrants by multiple agencies at the time of the incident, which took place in a home in Iberia Parish and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including Lafayette Police.

Hurst was arrested following a shooting that resulted in the death of Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette of the Lafayette Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be released in coordination with the Iberia Parish District Attorney’s Office as it becomes available, the release states.