UPDATE: Arrest made in Iberia Parish fatal hit and run

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop I arrested Justin Breaux, 37, of Arnaudville in connection to the hit-and-run crash that killed James Buteaux, 37, of New Iberia Friday morning.

Troopers were able to identify Breaux as the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. He was taken into custody Saturday and booked into Iberia Parish Jail under charges of felony hit-and-run resulting in death, driving under suspension, no insurance, canceled license plate and an active warrant for violation of protected order.

To read more about Friday's crash, click here.