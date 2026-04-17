State Police asking for help to solve fatal crash

Louisiana State Police Troop I is asking for help to solve a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on Friday, April 17, just after 3:30 a.m. on La. 329 near Doc Road.

James Buteaux, 37, was walking on the highway when he was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling north on the highway. After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene, troopers say.

Buteaux died at the scene, police say. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Buteaux and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are still working to identify the vehicle involved.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report [speed-online.dps.la.gov] [speed-online.dps.la.gov]or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.