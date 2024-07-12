UPDATE: 200-year-old bible returned to its original family

A New Iberia woman was gifted an antique bible four years ago. Now, she's returning it to relatives of the original owner.

Last month, Rose Nix from New Iberia reached out to KATC with a goal: Find a home for an antique bible that holds connections to the area. “I would like it to go someplace that can genuinely value the greatness of what it is,” Nix said in a previous interview .

Now, a reunion has come, that’s been years in the making. A book, connecting 200 years of family history. "I would like to know how many of these bibles they make?"

"It's just gonna be really neat to compare."

Sisters Nanette and Suzette Sorrel have known Rose for nearly a decade."She was a caretaker for our parents when they were very ill, and she was a really good caretaker."

After seeing the bible on our 10 o'clock newscast, Nanette reached out to KATC, hoping to reconnect with Rose, and their family tree.

"This is granny, she got married in 1912," Nanette read from the bible pages.

"Wow," responded Suzette.

"To just have it unfold in this manner," said Rose, "after Susie finished her book, now, there's just this whole new rejoining of family, with family."

"It just came to me to go ahead and put this book together with pictures and family stories," said Suzette, who's also working on another book she hopes to publish.

After their parents, David and Barbara Sorrel, passed, the bible came into Rose's possession. "At that point I had no idea—absolutely no idea—that it was the Sorrel family book."

"It is a real family heirloom," said Nanette, "'prepared by Paul Borrel for David Sorrel,'" an inscription written on the inside cover. "That little scripture right there is what made me never wanna let go of that book," Rose explained.

Now, it's landed in the right hands just as Rose had hoped.

"I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude to have it back in our possession again," said Nanette. "So often we're just so focused on the future, we don't take time to see where we came from and how meaningful that can be."

Nanette said they'll be "adding family members up until today" to the bible's records. If you've reached out with interest in seeing the bible in-person, contact Nanette Sorrel nanettespianostudio@gmail.com

