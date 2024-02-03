Two teenage boys missing in Iberia Parish

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating two teenage boys who ran away from home.

Javier Doiron is 13. This is the second time he ran away this week. His home is in the 1000 block of Yoder Drive, and he is known to frequent the areas of L. Dubois Road and Creighton Drive.

He is a 13 year old, male, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, approximately 130 lbs. Javier has brown hair and brown eyes, he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts and white tennis shoes.

Trent Glass is 15 years old. His family tells KATC that he was last seen on Rynella Road in New Iberia around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. He was last seen wearing a grey NISH hoodie with black and blue Jordans. He is 5’5 115lbs and has blown hair and hazel eyes he has a scar on his left top lip.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Javier Doiron or Trent Glass is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.