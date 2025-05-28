Watch Now
Two Abbeville residents die in Tuesday night crash

Two Abbeville residents died Tuesday evening in a crash at the intersection of Rip Van Winkle Road and La. 675.

Iberia Parish deputies say the crash happened around 5 p.m., when a car that was eastbound on Rip Van Winkle Road ran a stop sign and was hit by a pick-up truck that was southbound on La. 675.

The driver of the car, Donald P. Gremillion, 69, and his passenger, Gerrilynn Gremillion, 69, both of Abbeville, were pronounced dead at the scene. The people in the pick-up weren't injured, deputies say.

Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver of the Nissan and submitted for analysis.  The driver of the Ford F-150 submitted to a breathalyzer test which results were negative.

This crash remains under investigation by the Iberia parish Sheriff's Office Patrol Division.  

