Tools for Schools: Westgate High School

On air transcript:

Westgate High School is a school that means a lot to the students, especially in the community. We try to bring as much community life to the students. A lot of our kids are underprivileged, so we try to do as much as we can to bring them experiences they may not otherwise have. We take pride in making sure that our little ones are well cared for.

I believe there's another group of children that I could teach, which would allow me to impact them in this way. I do a lot. I participate in homecoming cheer and try to bring as much of myself to my kids as possible. I'm not only a teacher; I'm a mom and a counselor. Everything that I do is for the children.

One of the biggest things that I'm very excited about is called Algebra T-Tiles. This is to help my Math Essentials class understand equations. Equations are essential in high school mathematics. This is something I learned at UL, where my professor taught me how to teach it, and I'm just excited that I was able to purchase it because it is quite expensive.

I also have some decor to bring life to the classroom. I want to create a safe space for my students. I try to make my classroom as welcoming as possible so that when they come in, they feel inspired to learn. I hope they take away the motto of being kind because you never know what someone is going through.

You never know the challenges they’re facing, but that one act of kindness you show may change their perspective on life. You just never know what people need at that moment. If we choose to be kind to them, we might just change that person's whole day or their outlook on how they are feeling.

THANK YOU TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS!

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.