Tools for Schools: Iberia Middle School

On air transcript:

Iberia Middle School is a middle school that serves the seventh and eighth grade. The thing I think that separates us from most schools is our rapport with the kids. Like, we really get to know them. They really get to know us. And that's a great feeling for both them and us.

They're really, really good kids. I cannot complain at all just getting them what they need to be successful in the classroom means everything to me.

I got mostly supplies. I asked not only the office, but I asked the teachers kind of what they needed in their classroom rooms. My thing was to avoid the teachers spending their money because like, once that money is allocated, you have to go to your pocket.

So we ordered kind of general supplies for the students to use. I never want them to go into a classroom fearful because they don't have what they need. That way, this stuff from tools for school, they'll have everything they need. I would like to say thank you to Mr. Jim Oliver and his family of companies. This is a really awesome thing they're doing.

Thank you Tools for Our School!

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.