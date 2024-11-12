Tiger News: Jeanerette High School’s first student-run news program

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — As the Jeanerette High School football team remains undefeated this season, one student has sparked even more excitement by launching a new news program for the school.

Braylynn Gilbert, a junior at JHS, came up with the idea for Tiger News after a football game one night. "I was just on the way home, and it just flew across my mind—something like this has to be brought to the school," he said.

Tiger News is a student-run platform that brings the latest updates, announcements, and events to both students and the community. The program covers a range of topics, including the Pledge of Allegiance, daily announcements, lunch menus, sports highlights, and occasional special guest appearances.

The program also features segments like Smooth Talk, a one-on-one interview series hosted by student Ladanian Simon. During the segment, Simon interviews students, teachers, alumni, and other special guests.

The program is still in its early stages, with co-anchors Justice Eugene and Keri'Elle Clavelle taking on the responsibility of presenting the news on-camera. Despite only having three weeks of experience, both students have embraced the opportunity.

"I love it, I love it," Eugene said.

"I feel like it's big for us," Clavelle said. "Especially since we're a small school, I feel like we're really getting out there."

Gilbert plans to rotate new students as anchors every month, with current anchors transitioning into supervisory roles. This approach not only gives more students a chance to participate but also helps ensure the program's longevity.

Through Tiger News, Gilbert hopes to create a lasting legacy at Jeanerette High School that will continue after he graduates. "It allows me to have that impact on to the school. It allows me to know that I changed something, that I did something in this school.”