Tickets still available for Books Along the Teche events

Tickets are still available for some events planned for this year's Books Along the Teche literary festival.

This is the eighth year the festival has happened in Iberia Parish; it honors the Dave Robicheaux character created by author James Lee Burke. There are readings, a book swap, presentations, author talks, cooking demonstrations, a fais-do-do that offers dance lessons, tours, music and food.

This year's "Great Souther Writer," or featured author, is Natalie Baszile, who wrote Queen Sugar.

Baszile has a M.A. in Afro-American Studies from UCLA, and is a graduate of Warren Wilson College’s MFA Program for Writers. Queen Sugar was named one of the San Francisco Chronicles’ Best Books of 2014, and nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Natalie has had residencies at the Ragdale Foundation, Virginia Center for the Arts, Hedgebrook, and the Djerassi Resident Arts Program where she received the SFFILM and the Bonnie Rattner Fellowships. Her non-fiction work has appeared in Lenny Letter, The Bitter Southerner, O, The Oprah Magazine, The Rumpus.net and a number of anthologies. For two years, she was Writer in Residence at Saint Mary’s College where she taught a fiction workshop in the MFA Program. Natalie is a member of the San Francisco Writers’ Grotto and lives in the Bay Area.

If you want to attend the festival events, you can get an all-inclusive pass, or buy tickets to individual events, but many of the events planned for the festival are free, too.

Here's a video made about last year's event, so you can see what kind of activities are planned:

Here's the schedule, with links to more information about each of these events or to buy a ticket:

Friday, April 5, 2024



Saturday, April 6, 2024



Sunday, April, 7 2024

