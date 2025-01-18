Three suspects wanted in New Iberia shooting

IBERIA PARISH — New Iberia police are searching for three suspects following a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of Lee Street and Park Avenue.

Officers responded around noon after shots were fired and saw a white car fleeing the scene. The car was later found on Buckeye Street, where police discovered a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

Police said the incident began in the 500 block of Lee Street. While fleeing, one of the vehicles involved crashed into a parked car and a mailbox.

After gathering evidence, detectives identified three suspects:

Floyd Mitchell

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal use of weapons

Joseph Thibodeaux Jr.



Attempted second-degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal use of weapons

Floyd Hill Jr.



Illegally supplying a felon with a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence

Police said all three men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the City of New Iberia app or at www.newiberiapolice.com.