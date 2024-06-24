“They breed in anything that holds water”: Keeping your spaces mosquito-free this summer

The Iberia Parish mosquito control team recognizes National Mosquito Control Week by bringing attention to mosquito-borne illnesses to protect from.

The team also wants to share some pieces of advice to keep mosquitoes out of your homes as best as possible.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Unfortunately I was slow in giving the dog the prophylactic treatment that it needs," Iberia Parish Abatement biologist David Martin told KATC, "and sure enough, she had dog heartworms, and I had to pay lots of money.”

Mosquitoes. They’re not just pesky little bugs. "It only takes one bite from a mosquito to infect a person, a dog, or a horse,” said Assistant President of Iberia Parish Mosquito Control, Renee Pellerin.

“Eastern equine encephalitis, we call it 'Triple E,' it’s actually quite deadly to humans.” According to Martin, the mortality rate in humans for this specific mosquito-borne disease is 30%.

“I went to a conference years ago, and there was a presentation by a fellow. His daughter actually contracted eastern equine encephalitis, and she died from it; but before she died she suffered incredibly. He had to watch his daughter slowly die from this mosquito-borne disease."

However, Martin said "Triple E" is "pretty rare in this part of the country," but there are still small things you can do to help keep your spaces mosquito-free.

“They can breed in anything that holds water," said Martin.

"As a homeowner," said Pellerin, you want to walk around your yard two to three times a week, and get rid of any standing water. A bottle cap of a 16 oz. Cold drink, if that is full of water, that’s all it takes for a female mosquito to lay her eggs. Our recommendation is to wear light colored clothes, long sleeves, and long pants. Also, you wanna use mosquito repellent that has DEET in it. Before you apply, make sure you read the label; it’s very important because the application will vary among different age groups.”

This year, Gov. Jeff Landry and Parish President M. Larry Richard declared June 16-21 National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. The American Mosquito Control Association, the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District, the Louisiana Mosquito Control Association and the CDC took the week to urge citizens to protect themselves against mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases.

Here's a list of guidelines recommended by the CDC: