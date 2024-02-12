The 'Wu Tang Krewe' brings Mardi Gras cheer to area nursing home residents

Video shows ...

“I’m a Cajun," said 83-year-old, Conosolata Nursing Home resident Mary Pichoff. "I’m ready for a party anytime.”

They call themselves the Wu Tang Krewe.

“They’re a funny group," said Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association Secretary Marilyn Olivier," they just love to make the people laugh.”

10 guys from Grand Marais are dressing up and spreading the Mardi Gras cheer.

“They’re like, pushing 40" Olivier continued, "but they been doing this since like, their mid-20s.”

Olivier has worked with the Wu Tang Krewe for over 20 years.

“When I think about them, to me, they’re kids still. They go out and they just….love to make the people laugh and you know, enjoy their time with them.”

On Friday, Feb. 9, the Krewe made a very special visit to the residents of the Conosolata Nursing Home in New Iberia, where they were celebrating the home's '2nd Annual Mardi Gras Social.'

“I love it, I always did and I always will," said Pichoff. "I’m used to seeing Mardi Gras all my life, you know.”

Pichoff, a New Iberia native, has lived at the Conosolata Home for 12 years.

“I was going to Mardi Gras parades as a child," Pichoff continued. "I don’t remember the exact first time but I can tell you I was about 6 years old and I’m 83 now so…I did a lot of Mardi Gras-ing!”

Pichoff says she's grateful to Consolata for hosting a Mardi Gras celebration for the residents.

"It makes me feel free; like I'm ready to cut up."

Another resident who enjoyed the Wu Tang Krewe was Elaine Bertrand, who said she "liked the one in the recliner."

"He wanted me to go sit on his lap,” said Bertrand.

“What did you say to him?”

“If I could’ve, I would’ve went and sit on his lap.”

The Wu Tang Krewe also made stops at the Maison Teche Nursing Center in Jeanerette, and Caneview Elementary School in New Iberia.