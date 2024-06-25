The ‘Snak Brothers’ are following their dreams, and feeding the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A business that’s getting some brotherly love is capturing the attention of people all over the community. With their low prices and high spirits, KATC's Iberia Parish reporter stopped by the local business to meet the young men behind New Iberia's 'Snak Brothers.'

“Two bottles of water? Have a good one!” Cornelius and Demarceo Garrison started their summer with a goal.

“It’s just a blessing from God,” said 21-year-old Demarceo.

“Make sure y’all come out and support!” shouted 14-year-old Cornelius while waving a sign with prices from the curb. "We said, ‘Well, how about we just start making a store, just so we can start raising money. Just like, for school.”

Hoping to play football at NISH this fall, Cornelius and his brother Demarceo created ‘Snak Brothers.’ But what started as a way to raise money for football gear…has turned into something much more.

“Children, they want snacks during the summer, ya know, it’s hot. So, we just started this [because] we wanted to make them happy.”

“When we see homeless people we give them free waters, free drinks and stuff like that," Cornelius explained. "Just doing it just to do it, to help people out. Help the homeless, help people that [aren't] homeless cause like, if you see somebody homeless that’s walking, it’s not hard to just offer them a drink, or something like that.”

From candy, to cold cups and chili dogs, the 'Snak Bros' items range from just 25 cents, to $3.50. “Everything’s cheap; we made everything cheap so that they could afford it.”

“I need two hot dogs with chili cheese and peppers.” Brook Kelly said she’s become a regular customer since 'Snak Brothers' opened just two weeks ago.

“I think it’s a good thing because it’s keeping them off the streets," said Kelly. "They’re not getting themselves in trouble, all that kinda stuff, and that’s what this community needs.”

In those two weeks, the young entrepreneurs made over $1,500 by feeding the community. “They understand what we’re trying to do and how we’re helping the community feed the homeless. They understand how we’re helping them.

Demarceo: “Thank you guys for all the support, and we love you guys!”

The 'Snak Brothers' are open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at their location, 612 Corinne Street in New Iberia.

