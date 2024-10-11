The 34th World Championship Gumbo Cookoff is almost here

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — As temperatures drop, warm bowls of gumbo are in high demand. This weekend, the 35th Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff is set to bring local families together in downtown New Iberia.

KATC spoke with one local family that has participated in the cookoff for over a decade. “It’s just something to get us together and have a good time,” said 14-time competitor Jason McLean.

Among the competitors is McLean's son Easton, who is returning Jr. Championship Gunmbo Cookoff this year hungry for his first win. “I really didn’t do much last year because there were a lot of people, but this year it’s only like four people, so I’m gonna be doing a lot!” Easton said.

Easton’s interest in gumbo cooking is fueled by family tradition. “His older sister won in their first year," said Jason, "and now he wants to catch up.”

The family’s team, known as “Big D’s,” is named in honor of a family member that ran for office in New Iberia, but passed away from cancer. “We started this in 2010 to keep the spirit alive as a family,” Jason said.

With aspirations of winning both junior and adult titles, Easton and Jason look forward to the weekend's events. “We all like to cook; we’re from South Louisiana!” Jason added.

The following streets will be closed due to Gumbo Cookoff:

Iberia Street (Main to Fulton)

Closed: Friday 7:00AM - Sunday 7:00PM

Iberia Street (St. Peter to Main)

Closed: Friday, 7:00AM - Sunday, 7:00PM

Main Street (Julia to French)

Friday, 7:00AM - Sunday, 7:00PM

Main Street Loading Zone

Closed: Friday, 7:00AM - Sunday, 7:00PM

Main Street Parking Lot in front of Teche Wholesale/Pavilion

Closed: Friday, 7:00AM- Sunday, 7:00PM

Fulton Street (From Iberia to Swain)

Closed: Thursdav 7:00PM - Sunday 7:00PM

Burke Street

Closed: Thursday 7:00PM - Sunday 7:00PM

Bridge Street/Duperier Street between Front Street and the bridge

Closed: Friday, 7:00AM-11:30PM; Sunday, 5:00AM-7:00PM