Tensions rise at Jeanerette Board of Aldermen meeting

IBERIA PARISH — A routine city meeting in Jeanerette turned tense once again Monday afternoon, as lingering disagreements between city officials continued to unfold.

This week’s Board of Aldermen meeting was a continuation of one that ended abruptly the week before. That meeting was cut short when Alderwoman Mariah Clay and Alderman Butch Bourgeois walked out mid-session, following an argument between Mayor Carol Bourgeois and City Attorney Lucretia Pecantte.

The dispute stems from the attorney not receiving her meeting packet—documents that outline agenda items and provide the necessary context for legal input.

At this week’s meeting, the issue persisted. Attorney Pecantte again did not receive her materials. Mayor Bourgeois claimed that it was because she had been suspended.

“So it’s best that she not be engaged at this juncture until we move on,” Mayor Carol Bourgeois said following the meeting. “By our code of ordinances, she is actually suspended until the next meeting… it’s unfortunate, but it’s not healthy right now.”

But Attorney Pecantte says the mayor doesn’t have the authority to make that call, nor was she informed of it being made.

“That’s not true,” Pecantte told KATC. “I’m not even a city employee. How can you suspend someone who you don’t contract? I do not work for the mayor.”

Pecantte said the situation is untenable and that something needs to change.

For now, the disagreement remains unresolved.

