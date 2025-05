A 31-year-old woman has been arrested and accused of an "inappropriate relationship" with a student, New Iberia Police say.

Hailey Gros was booked with indecent behavior with juveniles, jail records show.

A release from NIPD states the investigation centered on an incident that happened March 17.

We've reached out to the school system for more information, and we'll update this story as soon as we have a response.