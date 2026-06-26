Stars and Stripes concert returns to New Iberia for 15th year

NEW IBERIA, La. — A free patriotic concert marking the start of the Fourth of July celebration in New Iberia returns June 28 for its 15th year.

The Stars and Stripes Concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Cyr-Gates Community Center and is presented by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association and the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.

Organizers said the event is about more than patriotic music — it is about recognizing the men and women who served in the military.

"We feel like the veterans don't get enough recognition, and this concert, where we call out their names and whatever branch of service that they served in, we hope can help to make them feel recognized and appreciated by everyone," said Cathy Indest, president of the Iberia Cultural Resources Association.

Indest said the concert holds personal meaning for her as well.

"My father was a veteran. My father-in-law was a veteran, both of them veterans of World War II. We started 15 years ago to have a concert where we could honor all of the veterans of Iberia Parish and let them come and enjoy some beautiful music," Indest said.

The concert features patriotic favorites along with music from films. Organizers said the event is intended for veterans, families, and music lovers.

For the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, the annual performance has become a tradition.

"We love playing concerts in New Iberia. The people there really appreciate the music. They're very enthusiastic, and so that joy of having an audience that really enjoys the orchestra performance is very fulfilling for us," said Tonio Cutrera of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.