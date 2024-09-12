Stalled DOTD truck causes traffic delay on US 90 in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — UPDATE: US 90 is now open and clear, according to state police.——

New Iberia Police Department is on the scene of a stalled DOTD truck on a US 90 overpass, according to state police.

State police say US 90 westbound at LA 329 is shut down due to the vehicle.

NIPD is actively working to open the roadway.

Nearby, a crash between a utility truck and an unknown vehicle has resulted in seriously injury, state police say.

That took place on LA 83 near US 90 Frontage Rd.

State police are investigating that incident.