Solomon House: feeding Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH — As SNAP benefits remain on hold during the government shutdown, more families in Iberia Parish are turning to local organizations for help. One of those lifelines is The Solomon House in New Iberia— an outreach mission that’s been serving the community for decades.

The Solomon House is one of Iberia Parish’s longest-running food pantries, offering groceries, financial assistance, and community support programs to neighbors in need.

“More than anything, we want to be here to be a comfort, a safe place where our clients can come and receive what we have to give them,” said Executive Director Ellen Nora.

Every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., volunteers hand out free groceries to Iberia Parish residents. All that’s needed is a photo ID and a document showing proof of address.

For Nora, the Solomon House has always been about more than food. When she first started more than 20 years ago, she made it her mission to make every person who walked through the doors feel welcomed and respected.

“That was very important to me because I feel like when someone comes up and I address them as Mister or Miss, or call them by name, it kind of takes a little bit of that sting out of having to come and get what you need,” she said. “It’s not easy to ask for help, and so for us, it was important to make sure all of our clients felt comfortable, safe, and protected while they were here.”

Now, with the shutdown and food insecurity on the rise, Nora says they’ve already seen an increase in demand. But she’s not losing faith in her community. She says it's not time to fear, it's time to innovate.

“Yes, things are changing, and they may never go back,” she said. “But we need to shift. We need to look within ourselves and pull out the strengths that are within us, because we all want to become self-sufficient. I don’t believe there’s anybody in the world who hasn’t ever needed some help from someone.”

Material and monetary donations are always welcome and can be dropped off at The Solomon House, 520 Center St., New Iberia, LA 70560.

For more information, visit the Solomon House's website.

