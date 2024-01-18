Snow in Louisiana: New Iberia man builds a snow machine in honor of late wife

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It may look like I'm up north, but I'm actually right in your neighborhood.

One New Iberia man is bringing the snow, to match this winter weather.

Max Sorrel: "We figured we'd try it and...We made it."

Max Sorrel has lived in Acadiana all his life.

Nicholas Sorrel: "Last year, we were gonna make some fake snow."

Sorrel's son Nicholas says his dad has 'always been a handy man.'

Nicholas: "So I show up to ask to go and buy all the stuff to build this thing, at Lowe's. We were gonna run all around town, and I show up and dad isn't at the house. So I'm callin' him, 'Dad, where are you?'"

Using products from 'around the house,' Max Sorrel had created his own snow machine in just ten minutes.

Max: "[I had a] pressure washer, and I had an air compressor so it would mist up with the water and do a chemical reaction, and there ya go. It has to be at least 26 degrees for you to make the snow."

Sorrel says the inspiration came from one woman.

Max: "So it started because my wife was ill."

Vicki Sorrel battled bladder cancer for 2 years.

Max: "It got to a point where they couldn't do anything, and so we just wanted to make her comfortable. And we made...a fantastic Christmas last year."

Vicki Sorrel passed away on January 16, 2023.

Nicholas: "We only have a certain amount of time...you know. So, if anybody got it all done...in 63 years it was her."

Now, a year after her passing to the day, Acadiana got below freezing.

Max: "I just was amazed I said, 'Baby you must've— it's a sign.' You just brought...Hey here ya go Imma make you some more snow."

Sorrel and his family say they plan on making snow every year to celebrate Vicki's life.