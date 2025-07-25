Smoother roads ahead: Pollard Avenue sewer fix coming

IBERIA PARISH — The City of New Iberia is taking major steps to address long-standing issues on Pollard Avenue, and drivers can expect a smoother ride once the work is complete.

City leaders recently awarded a contract to replace the entire sewer line along Pollard Avenue. Officials say the current infrastructure is outdated and is on the brink of collapse.

“This isn’t just a quick fix,” said Dan Doerle, the district’s councilman. “We don’t want to put new streets anywhere that requires repair below the surface.”

Once the sewer work is finished, crews will return to resurface the road, giving Pollard Avenue a much-needed facelift. The timeline for completion hasn’t been finalized, but the city believes this to be at least a six-month-long project.

The Pollard Avenue project is part of a broader effort to repair and modernize the city’s aging infrastructure. More streets may see similar upgrades in the future.