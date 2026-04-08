Sheriff updates community on injuries, bond in Iberia Parish Lao Festival crash

IBERIA PARISH — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office held a news conference Wednesday to update the community on Todd Landry and the crash at the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival that injured nearly 20 people. Romero outlined the charges Landry is facing, the condition of the victims, and his bond, which was set at $247,500.

“He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following counts: DWI, 18 counts of first-degree negligent injury, careless operation, and an open container violation,” Romero said.

The sheriff also updated the community on the victims’ conditions, confirming that three remain in critical condition while others have been treated or transferred to additional facilities.

“This was a tragic event, in which an individual decided to operate his vehicle while intoxicated, drive in a reckless manner and strike multiple pedestrians,” Romero added.

Romero said investigators have found no evidence to suggest the crash was intentional.

“At this point in our investigation we have no evidence to support this as being a hate crime or a terrorist act,” he said.

Following the news conference, KATC reviewed court records for Landry and found no attorney listed for him. Efforts to speak with individuals connected to him at a listed property were unsuccessful, as we were asked reporters to leave.

The investigation is ongoing and records show that Landry remains behind bars as the investigation continues.

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