Services set for Shentell Brown

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, on Friday, February 21, 2025, at Highland Baptist Church, for Shentell V. Brown, 47, who passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Interment will be at a later date.

Rev. David Denton will officiate.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 4:30 pm until 7:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home, and will continue Friday, from 8:00 am until 9:15 am.

A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Shentell was born on November 1, 1977, and was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High. After high school, she then attended Xavier University and Southern Law School, graduating with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. Shentell was an Assistant District Attorney, with the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, in New Iberia. She enjoyed thrifting, decorating everything from her house to her office, and giving gifts to everyone. Most of all, Shentell’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. May her memory be a blessing.

Survivors include her children, Kayla Brown, Olivia Brown, Victoria Brown, Aaron Brown, and Gloria Brown; parents, Michael and Velma Latulas Walker; siblings, Michael Walker, Jr. (Alicia), Tanisha Shodipe (Olukunle), and Tyler Walker; nieces and nephews, Riley, Rohan, and Jayden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Brown.

