Santa’s making an early stop in Iberia Parish — and the kids don’t know it yet

IBERIA PARISH — A group of Iberia Parish kids will get an early visit from Santa this year, thanks to a local partnership aiming to make the holidays brighter for families in need.

Bambino’s Burgers and Acadiana Needs have teamed up to collect enough donations to provide every child at the Boys and Girls Club on E Pershing Street with a full Christmas stocking and a toy. Around 75 children attend that club daily.

The organizations are asking for new, unwrapped gifts and stocking stuffers, which can be dropped off at Bambino’s Burgers through December 7. All donations stay in Iberia Parish and go directly to Boys and Girls Club members.

Requested items include:

• Small toys

• Makeup and toiletries

• Gift cards

• Jewelry and accessories

• Headphones

• Stationery items

• Candy

• Stockings

Carla Seymour, the Iberia Parish director for Acadiana Needs, says even small contributions can have a big impact.

“It’s the simple things that we probably take for granted — a simple stocking from the Dollar Tree filled with candy and little toys,” Seymour said. “You can spend $5 to $10 on a stocking, and you’ve made a child’s whole Christmas because they may not have ordinarily gotten that.”

Seymour says the surprise celebration will include Santa, activities, cookies, cocoa, and food — but the children don’t know what’s coming.

“The kids have no idea. It’s all a surprise,” she said.

For Boys and Girls Club Parish Director Brianna Davis, the event provides a rare moment of joy and stability for kids who rely on the club as a safe space.

“A lot of our kids like knowing that they get to come to the club, and regardless of what's going on at home, they have a chance to celebrate with their family and friends,” Davis said. “It’s exciting.”

Davis says the generosity shown by the community helps shape the way her members view giving.

“It’s going to help our kids want to step up and continue giving back,” she said. “It’s beautiful to see that full circle of people doing and giving to the kids, knowing it’s going to light this fire in them — and they’re going to want to do the same and continue doing for the community.”

Seymour says that sense of connection is what makes efforts like this meaningful.

“Christmas holds a certain feeling to it — for children and as adults,” she said. “We can still be connected to that feeling of giving and love. You can make that child’s day, their month, maybe their year, by giving them something they get to unwrap on Christmas Day.”

The Boys and Girls Club’s Christmas celebration is set for Monday, December 8. For more information on how to donate, contact Carla Seymour at (817) 378-7246.

