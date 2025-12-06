Sacred Bloom ladies step up to aid Iberia Parish's homeless population

IBERIA PARISH — With winter temperatures approaching, a group of women in New Iberia is working to provide essentials to people experiencing homelessness.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, about 8 in every 10,000 Louisiana residents are without stable housing. For Felicia Beaudion, owner of Sacred Bloom on Center Street, the need is visible every day.

“We’re located on Center, and we see them walking by all the time,” Beaudion said. “If you’re going down Admiral Doyle, or even pulling up to McDonald’s, there are people outside asking for food.”

Beaudion and her women’s group, the Divine Women’s Circle, recently launched a backpack initiative after discussing ways to give back to the community. The goal: assemble 40 cinch-style backpacks filled with basic necessities.

With help from local residents, they’ve been packing deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitizing wipes, beanies, scarves, blankets and other everyday items. Beaudion said her motivation came from wanting to support those who may not have access to the same level of care and connection that many take for granted.

“I think it’s my heart, my compassion, my love for my family — and not everyone has that,” she said. “I wanted to be there in some kind of capacity for others because it can be a lonely world when you’re missing that.”

The group hopes to distribute the backpacks within the next week and is still seeking donations.

Needed items include:



snacks

hand sanitizer

gloves

hand warmers

scarves

blankets

rain ponchos

To coordinate a donation drop-off, you can reach out to Felicia directly at (337) 519-4757.

