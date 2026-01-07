Residents voice safety concerns after Daspit Road speed camera removal announcement

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Photo-enforced speed zones have been part of New Iberia streets since 2020, but a zoning error has led city officials to remove a speed camera from one location, sparking concern from nearby residents and business owners.

City leaders announced last month that the speed enforcement camera on Daspit Road would be removed after discovering the roadway is parish property rather than within city limits.

Sarah Howell, who lives and works along Daspit Road, said she supports keeping the camera in place. Howell has lived on the street since August 2020 and owns Little People Place Early Development, a childcare center located directly across from the camera site.

“We have kids that come here before and after school, and they attend Daspit Elementary School,” Howell said.

Howell said she believes the cameras help protect children in the area.

“I think they should stay. It’s all about protecting the little ones,” she said. “Because I have an investment in the lives of the little ones that attend my childcare center, I believe they should stay.”

Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor announced on social media that the Daspit Road camera would be removed after determining the city does not have jurisdiction over the roadway.

“Unfortunately, the street was not annexed with all the property around it, and so that is parish property,” D’Albor said.

District 1 Councilwoman Brooke Marcotte said she has heard from several residents who want the camera to remain in place and hopes the parish will consider continuing speed enforcement if it assumes responsibility for the road.

“I had several residents reach out to me,” Marcotte said. “They are in favor of having the cameras stay because they see that it’s helping a lot.”

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, council members agreed to draft a letter to Iberia Parish officials asking them to consider maintaining speed enforcement on Daspit Road.

“We’re not demanding anything. We’re not even trying to tell parish government what to do,” one council member said. “We’re hearing the voices, and we’re relaying the message.”