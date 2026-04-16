Ramada Inn renters face eviction after notice to vacate is issued over pool fence where child drowned

IBERIA PARISH — A notice to vacate issued to a Ramada Inn has elicited a massive reaction on social media, raising questions about what will happen to the people renting suites month-to-month.

City Inspector Matt Gulotta said the notice was issued due to the condition of the failing fence and railing system surrounding the pool where a child drowned on Tuesday.

A neighbor who works close to the hotel said she was around when a resident found out they had 72 hours to vacate the property.

"Like, I literally saw a lady with kids yesterday crying her, like her heart out. That's how we found out they had to be out in 72 hours, and that was her point, she has kids, her and her family, and they've been there a little while, you know? Where are these people going to go?" the neighbor said.

The neighbor said many of the month-to-month renters stay at the hotel because it is their only financial option. The neighbor added that the renters should be compensated since they already paid to stay through the month.

"They can't just kick them people out, and they don't have anywhere to go. Give them a voucher, put them in a hotel room. It's not their fault that they have so many violations," the neighbor said.

In a written statement, Gulotta said the notice to vacate will be lifted as soon as the violation is remedied. Over the phone, Gulotta said the notice will not be enforced as long as the inn keeps the ball rolling on the repairs.

Gulotta said his department is working with the owner to vet contractors, getting bids from two contractors today. You can read his full written statement below:

As of April 15 2026, The City of New Iberia has issued a 72 Hr Notice to Vacate for The Ramada Inn located at 2915 Hwy 14 . This notice is in reference to the Life/Safety violation concerning the condition of the failing fence/railing system around the pool area. This Notice to Vacate will be lifted as soon as the violation is remedied. My dept is working with both the owners and contractors on site in order to avoid further loss of life or serious injury.