“Public safety concerns” put on hold in Jeanerette

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — A Jeanerette City Council meeting on Monday night, originally advertised to address public safety concerns in the community, ended up focusing on other topics, leaving residents frustrated.

The meeting, which was advertised as an opportunity to discuss safety issues, instead covered routine agenda items, such as an upcoming hydrant flush in the city’s sewer and water system—expected starting at 9:00 p.m. Feb. 19 & 20—as well as a proposed 3.5% millage rate for Iberia’s Fire District 1.

“We are looking at revitalizing all of our stations," said Iberia Fire District 1 Chief Guy Bonin. "Some of them were built in the 60s, 70s, and 80s."

The millage proposal will appear on your March ballot.

But what many residents had hoped would be the main topic — addressing public safety concerns in the city— was not discussed.

Alderman Mariah Clay, who had requested that the agenda be expanded to allow for public input on police-related issues, said her request was denied.

“You have citizens within the city of Jeanerette who want to vocally express their concerns about being treated unfairly within the police department and administration,” Clay said. "I can apologize to citizens that feel that, you know, they're not safe here in the community.”

Residents like Bert and Taniqua voiced their dissatisfaction with the council’s handling of the situation.

“They’re taking us for a joke," said Taniqua in an interview with KATC, "and the citizens of Jeanerette have had enough. That’s why we’re trying to come together and stand out.”

“I understand that there are agenda items," Bert commented. "But I feel like there should be other issues too, that should be discussed that are not just on the agenda."

“I felt bad, because at the end of the day, this is why I came to this meeting — for things to get discussed,” Taniqua added. "Like things have gotten out of hand—I'm afraid to go outside."

We reached out to Mayor Carol Bourgeois and Interim Police Chief Terence Moore for comment, but both declined.