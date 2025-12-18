Port of Iberia breaks ground on Millennium Expansion 3

IBERIA PARISH — The Port of Iberia broke ground Wednesday on its Millennium Expansion 3 project, marking the next phase of development at the port.

The expansion covers nearly 89 acres the port purchased in 2020. Port officials said about 50 acres will be developed as waterfront property.

Plans also include a 13-foot slip designed to support future maritime and industrial operations. Port leaders said the project is expected to expand capacity and create additional economic development opportunities across the region.