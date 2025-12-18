Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Port of Iberia breaks ground on Millennium Expansion 3

Nearly 89-acre expansion includes 50 acres of waterfront and a 13-foot slip
IBERIA PARISH — The Port of Iberia broke ground Wednesday on its Millennium Expansion 3 project, marking the next phase of development at the port.

The expansion covers nearly 89 acres the port purchased in 2020. Port officials said about 50 acres will be developed as waterfront property.

Plans also include a 13-foot slip designed to support future maritime and industrial operations. Port leaders said the project is expected to expand capacity and create additional economic development opportunities across the region.

