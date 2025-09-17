Police investigating homicide in New Iberia

Police are asking for help in solving an overnight homicide in New Iberia.

At 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the New Iberia Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 900 block of Mississippi Street, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the doorway of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Acadian Ambulance responded. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to come forward. Information can be reported anonymously through Iberia Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 364-TIPS(8477), online at www.p3tips.com, or by downloading the P3 tips app on a smart device.

Individuals who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.