"People leave to keep partying": Bar owner calls for later hours in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH — A proposal to extend bar hours in Iberia Parish is gaining attention from business owners and parish officials who say the change could help keep more nightlife and revenue closer to home.

Under current ordinances, bars in the parish must close at midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends. Bar owners say those earlier hours push customers to Lafayette, Youngsville, and Broussard, where nightlife continues later.

Justin Champigne, owner of Back Roads Social Nightclub, said he sees it happen regularly.

“People leave here, and they’re not going home,” he said. “They’re going to Lafayette, they’re going to Youngsville, they’re going to Broussard to finish up partying that night.” Champigne contacted his district representative, Iberia Parish Councilman Warren P. Gachassin, to ask whether the parish would consider extending operating hours.

Gachassin said he brought the request forward to allow for discussion.

“Regardless of if I agree with the situation or not, I thought it was the best thing to allow him to be heard before the council,” Gachassin said.

“Let’s address it. If it fits, it fits. If it doesn’t, then we won’t do it.”

Champigne is asking for an additional two hours of operation. He said he would like to stay open until 2 a.m. during the week and had floated the idea of extending weekend hours to 4 a.m., though he acknowledged that the request is “far-fetched.”

He said the primary goal is simply meeting customers where they are.

“The younger generation is still big on partying,” Champigne said. “When it’s closing time, they’re not leaving yet — they’re asking if we can stay open a little longer.”

