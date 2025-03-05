One dead in Iberia Parish shooting

One person is dead following a shooting Mardi Gras night on Crofton Street in Iberia Parish.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to the 200 block of Crofton around 10 p.m. Tuesday night after residents heard gun shots.

When they arrived they found one dead, a male. He hasn't been formally identified yet.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation detectives currently are investigating this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives at 337-369-3714 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff's App, deputies say.