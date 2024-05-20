Watch Now
One arrested, another sought in fatal Mother's Day shooting

New Iberia Police
KATC
New Iberia Police
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 12:59:11-04

One man is under arrest and another is wanted by police in connection with a fatal Mother's Day shooting.

The shooting happened on Jordan Street around 5:30 p.m. on May 12, Mother's Day. Police called to the spot found a man who had been shot at least once; he died at the scene. Here's our story on what happened.

Following an investigation, Detectives arrested Devin Patterson, 24, and booked him with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, possession of drugs and possession of a gun with drugs.

They also have a warrant for Edward King Jr., 23, accusing him of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

Here's his photo:

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of King is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia Application

