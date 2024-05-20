One arrested, another sought in fatal Mother's Day shooting

One man is under arrest and another is wanted by police in connection with a fatal Mother's Day shooting.

The shooting happened on Jordan Street around 5:30 p.m. on May 12, Mother's Day. Police called to the spot found a man who had been shot at least once; he died at the scene. Here's our story on what happened.

Following an investigation, Detectives arrested Devin Patterson, 24, and booked him with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, possession of drugs and possession of a gun with drugs.

They also have a warrant for Edward King Jr., 23, accusing him of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of King is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia Application