Man killed in Jordan Street shooting in New Iberia

A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting at a birthday party Sunday in New Iberia.

Police responded to the shooting before 5:30 pm in the 1300 block of Jordan Street, according to a spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department.

The victim was killed in front of multiple people at the party, police say.

No one has been arrested. The case remains under investigation.

Details are limited at this time. KATC's Anna Fischer is gathering more information and will have that story tonight at 6 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel