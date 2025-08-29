NISH addresses safety after a series of fights

IBERIA PARISH — New Iberia Senior High has been under scrutiny this week after five fights broke out on campus in just two days.

While school leaders and police say safety remains their top priority, some parents are questioning whether the full story is being told.

Principal Emanuel Harding said student safety is at the center of every decision.

“I can guarantee you, my utmost priority when I walk through those doors is keeping your child safe, and giving them the opportunity to learn without fear,” Harding said. He acknowledged hearing rumors from parents that don’t match what administrators have documented, including claims that students were trampled during the commotion.

“I know there has been speculation on things that have happened in the last few days,” Harding said. “However, I will say that when something is brought to my administrative team, we take every complaint and everything they bring to us very seriously and try to get kids the help they need medically. It was not brought to my attention that kids were being trampled as a result of the situation.”

The New Iberia Police Department also addressed the incidents, releasing a statement rejecting rumors that students had been pepper-sprayed, trampled, or attempted to take a gun from an officer.

Police Captain Leland Laseter said the department is working to be transparent.

“We aren’t hiding anything. We’re very transparent, we’re very open,” he said.

He added that while officers take every potential threat seriously, relying on social media posts can cause confusion.

“Any information that’s posted to social media that indicates a possible threat to a school is taken seriously and is investigated,” the captain said. “However, for us to receive that information may take time. That’s why if you receive that kind of information, you need to notify the school or law enforcement.”

Harding said parents should feel confident reaching out directly to his office for answers.

“If you haven’t heard me say this with my own voice, parents are more than welcome to call me, they are more than welcome to email me,” Harding said. “I return every email and call, so it is not a lapse in accessibility to myself or my team.”

Both the school and police say they remain committed to maintaining safety on campus and improving communication with families.

