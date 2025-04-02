New Steamboat Pavilion Opens in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH — Community members, city officials, and parish leaders gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the new Steamboat Pavilion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event, hosted by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, marked the completion of a long-awaited addition to Historic Main Street in New Iberia.

Architect David Allain, who designed the pavilion, expressed enthusiasm about the project and its impact on the community.

"We waited for the city to come up with some funding, and then we were able to implement and create a design to work within their budget," Allain said. "As a resident of the community, I think this is something we've needed for a long time, and it's going to be really beneficial for everybody."

The pavilion is expected to serve as a gathering space for local events, performances, and community activities.

For more information on event inquiries, contact the City of New Iberia Parks and Recreation Department through their website or by phone or by clicking here.