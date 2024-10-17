New polling place opens in Jeanerette ahead of early voting

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — As voters prepare to head to the polls this Friday for early voting, the Iberia Parish Council has opened a new polling location at City Hall in Jeanerette. This marks a historic moment for the parish, as it now offers two early voting sites.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Jeanerette City Hall on Thursday morning, commemorating the building being opened as the parish's second polling place.

“I’m going to give you a key to the city," Jeanerette mayor Carol Bourgoise said to Secretary of State Nancy Landry, "and as such, it opens the door to all of our hearts here in Jeanerette."

After 20 years of waiting, voters now have a second, convenient option for casting their ballots. Previously, the only voting location was at the courthouse in New Iberia, which posed accessibility challenges for many.

Sharell Alexis, a lifelong resident and confidential assistant to the Iberia Registrar of Voters, emphasized the importance of voting in her community. “Growing up here, my mother was a strong advocate of voting, she never missed an election; so the importance of voting was really engrained in me,” she said. “Now, people can walk here from their homes, and that’s very important.”

Government officials gathered at City Hall to commemorate the opening of the new polling place, encouraging residents to utilize the “Geaux Vote” app to access sample ballots and find voting locations. Secretary of State Nancy Landry highlighted the app’s benefits, stating, “It’s a great way to get information about early voting and Election Day.”

With early voting set to begin, officials hope this new site will increase voter participation in the community.

Early voting for the November 5 election starts TOMORROW, October 18.

Early voting continues through October 29 (excluding Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, October 27) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

On election day, November 5, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

IBERIA PARISH:

Assessor

David Groner

Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis

Ashlie Myers Spiker

For more early voting information, click here.