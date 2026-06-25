New law protects restaurant workers from customer violence

NEW IBERIA, La. — Gov. Jeff Landry signed a new law designed to protect restaurant workers from customer violence, establishing specific penalties for people who commit violent acts against employees.

Under the Behind the Counter Protection Act, offenders could face up to two years in prison and $2,000 in fines.

At a local Waffle House, employees said threats and verbal confrontations are a regular part of the job. Juanesha Sereal, a server, described the fear workers experience during confrontations.

"It could be like a man fussing with a female worker, someone that's bigger, someone that has a weapon, and basically you're fearful, and you're threatened for your life," Sereal said.

Sereal recalled an incident after the bars closed when a group entered with open containers of beer, bottles and liquor. When staff told them they could not have outside alcohol in the building, the customers became upset.

"They got very offended by it, started fussing, and one of them decided to throw a bottle, and the bottle was glass, so whenever they threw it, the bottle shattered," Sereal said. No one was injured in the incident.

Jatavien Leon, a line cook at the restaurant, said the new law sends an important message.

"Because we come here to do a job, and we don't come here to fuss with nobody," Leon said.

Supporters of the law say the added penalties will discourage violence against restaurant workers and make clear that disagreements over a meal should never escalate into attacks on employees.