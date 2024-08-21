IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — From food, to toys, to medical bills, having a pet can be expensive. KATC's Anna Fischer spoke with local organizations that are doing the most so that owners can pay the least.

“On average, a dog spay is about $150," said Nancy Lacy with Acadiana Spay Neuter, "and a dog neuter is gonna be around $100."

Lacy is gearing up for a night of 'pawsitivity,' as New Iberia's first, 'Hollywoof Doggie Fashion Show' approaches.

"It's a doggie fashion show where dogs are gonna have the opportunity to be a star for the night and walk the runway. Not only is it going to be a night of fun, but we're also raising funds for Acadiana Spay Neuter."

Lacy said the money raised will be used to help subsidize the costs of spaying and neutering.

“There are so many health benefits to getting your pet fixed--and there are behavioral benefits as well--and we don't want cost to be a barrier as to why someone can't get those services done for their pet, and that's what we do, is to offer those low-cost spays and neuters."

With adoptable dogs walking the runway too, Lacy told KATC the goal is to find them homes, and, educate pet owners.

“It's just really important to get your animals fixed, that's our biggest mission is educating people. Right now, our shelters are overpopulated--one animal gets adopted and there's 2 more to take its' place--so it's just super, super important that you go out there and get your pet fixed."

New Iberia's 1st Hollywoof Doggie Fashion Show begins at 5:00 p.m. at The Harvest Room in New Iberia. Tickets are still available. For more information, click here.