New Iberia's 'Bon Creole' reacts to Caroline St. railroad crossing closing

Bon Creole's general manager, Christopher Luviere, talks about how he believes the family business will be impacted

This follows the city council's Feb. 6 vote to close the railroad crossing at Caroline & St. Peter streets.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6 the New Iberia City Council passed a vote to move forward with the process of closing the railroad crossing at Caroline and St. Peter streets. The vote comes after more than 10 years of disagreements between the council and DOTD, over what to do with the crossing.

One local business weighing in on the closure is local restaurant Bon Creole, located directly north of the the Caroline and St. Peter crossing.

"Most of our traffic comes down St. Peter Street," said Christopher Louviere, general manager of Bon Creole. "But it definitely—closing the railroad tracks is definitely not gonna help."

Louivere's grandfather founded the business 30 years ago.

"I grew up in the business, I had to work here my entire life."

Louviere does not believe that the crossing's closing will have 'that big an impact' on the business.

"I think you know, we have a lot of local support, so whether the road is closed or not I think we'll be alright. Our customers…we have some really great customers and I think they'll go the extra block to come get a poboy."

The exact dates of when the crossing will be closed have not yet been released.