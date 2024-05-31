New Iberia to host state archery championship this weekend

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Local archers are 'quivering' with anticipation as they 'aim' to be right 'on target' at this year’s Louisiana Field Archery Assocation's State 900 Championship. Earlier this week, KATC's Iberia Parish reporter, Anna Fischer, stopped by the Bayou Bowmen Archery Club in New Iberia, to see this year’s competitors in action.

“I'm just excited to go shoot," said 15-year-old Peyton Crochet, "...just ready." “It’s really just taking a shot and doing it,” said 14-year-old Katie Poindexter. Both are members of the Bayou Bowmen Archery Club, a space in New Iberia for local archers to meet up and practice.

“We have close to, I think, 50 to 60 members," said club president Ricky St. Upery. The young archers are preparing to compete. “This is a statewide LFAA state tournament, it’s what they call a 900 round.”

This Saturday, June 1 the Louisiana Field Archery Association (LFAA) is holding the ‘American 900 State Championship.’ The local New Iberia club is hosting the one-day tournament at their outdoor range near Old Spanish Trail Road off LA-82.

“This particular property is owned by some individuals from Lafayette," explained Upery," and this is an actual place where there was a Civil War encampment. So they had prisoners, they had training facilities and everything. It’s a pretty cool place, it’s a beautiful place.”

The 'American 900' consists of 90 arrows shot in groups of 30 from three different distances. “You’re gonna be shooting 30 arrows at 60 yards, 30 arrows at 50 yards, and 30 arrows at 40 yards, for a total of 900 points, 10 points per arrow.”