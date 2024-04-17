New Iberia Spanish Festival celebrates 10 years

NEW IBERIA, La — Ribbons and banners of red and yellow deck New Iberia's Main Street in anticipation of the 10th annual New Iberia Spanish Festival—a celebration of the area's heritage and culture.

Full schedule for the family-friendly festival:

FRIDAY, APRIL 19:



5 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Show

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Carnival Rides & Games

6 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

6:30 p.m.: Re-enactment

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Karaoke Contest

9:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.: The Bad Boys

11:30 p.m.: Festival Grounds Close

SATURDAY, APRIL 20:



6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.: Running of the Bulls Race

8 a.m.: 5k & 1 Mile Start Time

10:30 a.m.: Founding Families Parade (Parade starts at Main St. & Ann St. to Jefferson St.)

10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Paella/Tapas/Jambalaya Cook-Off

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.: Carnival Rides & Games

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Show

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.: The Good Dudes

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Welcoming Ceremony & Cook-Off Awards

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Spanish Concert Band

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Authentic Master Dance Class: Flamenco/Tango/Sevillanas

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Kaleb Olivier and the Kinsmen

9 p.m. - 11 p.m.: Dustin Sonnier

11 p.m.: Festival Grounds Close

SUNDAY, APRIL 21:



10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Mass of Thanksgiving, St. Peter's Catholic Church

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Registration for Car Show

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Show

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Carnival Rides & Games

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Car Show, Main Street

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Genealogy, Sliman Theatre

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Kevin Naquin & Cajun Preservation

2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Cory Ledet

4:30 p.m.: Car Show Awards

5 p.m.: Festival Grounds Close

