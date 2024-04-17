New Iberia Spanish Festival celebrates 10 years

NEW IBERIA, La — Ribbons and banners of red and yellow deck New Iberia's Main Street in anticipation of the 10th annual New Iberia Spanish Festival—a celebration of the area's heritage and culture.
Full schedule for the family-friendly festival:
FRIDAY, APRIL 19:
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Show
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Carnival Rides & Games
- 6 p.m.: Opening Ceremony
- 6:30 p.m.: Re-enactment
- 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Karaoke Contest
- 9:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.: The Bad Boys
- 11:30 p.m.: Festival Grounds Close
SATURDAY, APRIL 20:
- 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.: Running of the Bulls Race
- 8 a.m.: 5k & 1 Mile Start Time
- 10:30 a.m.: Founding Families Parade (Parade starts at Main St. & Ann St. to Jefferson St.)
- 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Paella/Tapas/Jambalaya Cook-Off
- 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.: Carnival Rides & Games
- 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Show
- 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.: The Good Dudes
- 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Welcoming Ceremony & Cook-Off Awards
- 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Spanish Concert Band
- 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Authentic Master Dance Class: Flamenco/Tango/Sevillanas
- 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Kaleb Olivier and the Kinsmen
- 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.: Dustin Sonnier
- 11 p.m.: Festival Grounds Close
SUNDAY, APRIL 21:
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Mass of Thanksgiving, St. Peter's Catholic Church
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Registration for Car Show
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Show
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Carnival Rides & Games
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Car Show, Main Street
- 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Genealogy, Sliman Theatre
- 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Kevin Naquin & Cajun Preservation
- 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Cory Ledet
- 4:30 p.m.: Car Show Awards
- 5 p.m.: Festival Grounds Close
To find out more about the festival, tune into KATC's Good Morning Acadiana on Friday.