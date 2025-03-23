New Iberia shooting leaves one dead

NEW IBERIA, La. — One person was found dead after a shooting Saturday night in New Iberia.

Around 10:45 p.m. on March 22, New Iberia Police Department was called to a shooting in the 700 block of South LaSalle Street, where officers found one man dead in the roadway from multiple gunshot wounds.

No other details on the incident are available at this time. Detectives with NIPD are actively investigating what happened.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact NIPD by calling 337-369-2306 or by submitting an anonymous tip on the City of New Iberia app or under the 'Submit a Tip' tab on the NIPD website.