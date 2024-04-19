New Iberia Police recognized at 'Lifesaving Awards' ceremony

On Monday, April 15 officers with NIPD rescued a woman from her burning home, and transported her to Iberia Medical Center for treatment.

Back in January, a man suffered a heart attack while refereeing a high school basketball game. Thanks to quick thinking by two off-duty NIPD officers, he's in recovery, and we were able to talk with him about the experience

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“They always step up and do what they were called to do," said New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor, "which is to step up and save someone’s life.”

This is Officer Evan Dowling’s body cam footage from Monday, April 15. He is one of several NIPD officers who helped pull a woman from her burning home.

"You could see it glaring on the floor, and it was illuminating the smoke," said Dowling. After the woman was safely outside, Sergeant Jacob Richard made the quick decision to drive her to Iberia Medical Center while Dowling and Officer Marek Mason provided lifesaving care. "Cause her health was rapidly deteriorating," Sergeant Richard explained, "she was starting to go unresponsive.”

Because of these lifesaving measures, the woman is now in stable condition.

“Thank god the people who knew what they were doing were there…and, their selfless act saved my life,” said Kevin Domingue.

Another lifesaving moment by NIPD happened at a high school basketball game. “I did code at some point during that night, and they were able to bring me back.” On January 19 Domingue was refereeing a game at West Saint Mary High School.

“During the third game of that night, in the second half, I collapsed on the court; had a heart attack.” Thankfully, NIPD's Sergeant Craig Lewis was calling the game, and Sergeant Daesha Hughes was there supporting her daughter.

“You know everybody’s effort collectively, help—helped Kevin, ya know, where he’s here today," said Sergeant Lewis.

On Thursday, April 18 these officers were recognized with ‘lifesaving awards' during a small ceremony at the police station. Chief Todd D'Albor stated that "the lines of public safety and emergency services doesn't stop where your jurisdiction ends."

"They always do what they were called to do," said Chief D'Albor, "which is being a part of saving someone's life."

